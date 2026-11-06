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Olivia Rodrigo releases first holiday single
By Buddy Iahn,8 days ago
“Take Me Home (4 Christmas)” is available now digitally and as a 7-inch vinyl and cassette. Global superstar Olivia Rodrigo has released her first holiday single “Take Me Home (4 Christmas)” via Interscope Records. Rodrigo wrote the original holiday track with Dan Nigro and Amy Allen. Nigro produced the song. The official music video will feature Rodrigo alongside Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon and Saturday Night Live’s Ben Marshall.