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Man sentenced to prison for sexual assault, sextortion of woman in Mesa
By Ben Bradley,6 days ago
PHOENIX (AZFamily) — A man will spend more than two decades behind bars after he sexually assaulted a woman in the East Valley and threatened her afterward. Raymond Paul Rukonwitz, 35, was sentenced last month to 25 years in prison for the crimes, and another five years in connection with a previous case, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.