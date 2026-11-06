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TUSD families look to other districts after school closure recommendations
By Isabela Lisco,8 days ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Families in Tucson Unified School District must decide whether to wait to learn if their school will close or look for a new one. TUSD has recommended closing eight schools. Along with each announcement, the district has named a receiving school where families can go. Some parents said that may not be their choice.
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