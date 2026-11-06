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8 Worst Book-to-Movie Adaptations Ever, Ranked
By Jessica Nobleza,8 days ago
Adapting a beloved book for the screen is always a risky game. Readers come in with vivid worlds already built in their minds, fiercely attached to characters, themes, and all the small details that made the story resonate in the first place. Sometimes, a film can capture that magic perfectly. Other times, it can miss the point entirely — even if the movie itself isn't necessarily bad.