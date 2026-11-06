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Sedgwick County officials warn about potentially fraudulent events at county park
By KWCH Staff,8 days ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - WICHITA, Kan. — Sedgwick County officials are warning about potentially fraudulent events coming up in Sedgwick County Park. Investigators say three separate vendor and food festivals promoted on Eventbrite for November never received county permits. Deputies are now involved after vendors reported losing money and...
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