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Ketosis is the quick way to lose weight, says nutritionist. This is how you achieve it
By Judy Cogan,3 days ago
Diets may have been around since the 1830s, but people are still turning to everything from juice cleanses to protein shakes and detox teas to shed pounds. In the UK 62% of people have recently changed their diets to improve their health according to a survey by the British Nutrition Foundation. But the word on everyone’s lips right now is ketosis.