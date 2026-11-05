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LIDOM: Emilio Bonifacio Gets 500th Hit In Licey's Win; Escogido Wins 10th Straight Game
By Leif Skodnick,2 days ago
Leones del Escogido (11-4) 5, Gigantes del Cibao (7-8) 1 - Ramon Laureano hit a two-run double in the first for Escogido, Vidal Brujan added a two-run triple in the fourth, and the Leones easily got past the Gigantes for their 10th straight win. With the win, Esocgido maintained a one-game lead on first place over the Tigres del Licey. Escogido's Sauryn Lao held the Gigantes to just four hits over six scoreless innings, striking out three. Cibao's lone run came on an RBI single by Carlos Peguero in the seventh.