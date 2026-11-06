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Review: ‘Wild Horse Nine’
By Travis Hopson,8 days ago
It’s impossible not to see similarities between Martin McDonagh’s breakthrough dark comedy, In Bruges, and his latest bruising look at a complicated male friendship, Wild Horse Nine. Both films are about a pair of shady killers in an exotic land, taking in the sights, the people, and contemplating more death. Only in this case, the two men are undercover CIA agents who have killed and disrupted governments all around the world, an it is one of them who is staring death in the face.