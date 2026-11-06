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Consul General Murota Hosts Forum on Japanese Immersion Education Programs
By Michael Culross,8 days ago
The Consulate General of Japan in Los Angeles hosted a panel discussion and networking reception in Los Angeles on Sept. 24, welcoming representatives from Southern California schools that offer Japanese immersion dual-education programs. “I imagine it’s not easy for districts and school to offer dual immersion programs, and it may...