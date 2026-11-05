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Legacy Early College Breaks Ground on $60M Greenville Campus for 1,300 Kids
By Winnie Alease,6 days ago
W. Washington St. — Approximate Existing Legacy Elementary Site. Shovels hit dirt Thursday morning on West Marion Road in Greenville, where Legacy Early College broke ground on a $60 million campus expansion designed to serve hundreds more students in the Upstate. The groundbreaking ceremony was scheduled for 11 a.m. on the 55-acre site, marking a major step forward for a charter school network that has been turning away far more applicants than it can accept.