undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Club Kid’ Interviews: Jordan Firstman And Colleen Camp On NYC Clubs And Hollywood Power Plays
By Travis Hopson,6 days ago
Club Kid, the feature directorial debut of comedian, actor, writer, and Internet sensation Jordan Firstman, centers on a hard-partying club promoter who discovers that he has a son he never knew about. Sure, it sounds like a modern update of Adam Sandler’s Big Daddy, but there’s so much more to this adult coming-of-age story, from its heartfelt father/son story, to its warmhearted look at the queer NYC club scene. Most of all, Firstman is a revelation, especially to folks like me who only know of him from Sebastian Silva’s Rotting in the Sun (in which he plays a version of himself) and glimpses at Rachel Sennot’s HBO series, I Love L.A.