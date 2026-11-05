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Review: ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’
By Travis Hopson,3 days ago
It’s not often that we see Hollywood filmmakers get shown up in the way they are by Toho right now. Godzilla Minus One was a masterpiece, and I don’t say that lightly. It was so much more than just a movie for fans of kaiju flicks; it had real emotional heft and VFX so stellar it won an Academy Award for them. The bar that writer/director Takashi Yamazaki set is so high, you could be forgiven for thinking Godzilla Minus Zero would fall well short. Instead, it’s another incredible achievement on par with its predecessor on nearly every level.