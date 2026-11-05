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Jeff's Bagel Run Picks Greer Spot Near Publix for First Upstate Shop
By Mark Jerrett,5 days ago
A new bagel shop is coming to The Parkway near Greer, and this one carries some brand-name buzz: Jeff's Bagel Run plans to open a location at 423 The Parkway, right next to Publix, marking the chain's first Upstate shop. The scratch-made bagel concept is expected to open late in 2026, bringing its fast-growing footprint to a new corner of South Carolina.
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