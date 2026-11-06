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Hundreds of Upstate Girls Hit BridgeWay Station for Non-Competitive 5K Finish
By Noelle Shea,7 days ago
Hundreds of Upstate girls will lace up their sneakers at BridgeWay Station Saturday, Nov. 14, for a 5K that isn't about who crosses first but about everyone crossing at all. The run kicks off at 9 a.m. at 1000 BridgeWay Blvd. in Mauldin, marking the finish of a ten-week season built around training runs, goal-setting and character lessons rather than competitive racing.
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