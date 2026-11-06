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Trump focuses on White House decor for second straight day in post-midterm remarks
By Kyla Guilfoil,8 days ago
President Donald Trump is using his postelection public appearances to talk about the lasting physical changes he hopes to leave behind at the White House. In the two days since Republicans suffered massive losses in the midterm elections, Trump has spoken twice in public. Both times he focused on rooms and renovations at the White House.