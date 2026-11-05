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Two Nittany Lions to represent Big Ten at ITA Conference Masters Championships
6 days ago
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State men’s tennis redshirt junior Marcus Schoeman. Emil Matikainen will represent the Big Ten in doubles at the ITA Conference Masters Championships, Thursday through Sunday in Rome, Ga. The duo will open play Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against the University of Incarnate Word’s Alejandro Hernandez and Alejandro Flores Monteverde at the Rome Tennis Center.