undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Shreveport man gets life plus 105 years for murder, robbery
8 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Caddo Parish man was sentenced Thursday to life plus 105 years in prison for a 2023 murder that ended with a police chase into Texas. Kenavion Marquis Baker, 29, was sentenced for the July 5, 2023, killing of Terry Morris, 20. His consecutive sentences include life for murder, 90 years for armed robbery and 15 years for illegally possessing a firearm.