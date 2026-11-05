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Deere Closing Clarion Hagie Plant; County Mobilizes Worker Support
By Shawn Dietz,5 days ago
John Deere announced Wednesday (11/4) in a corporate facility update that it plans to end manufacturing operations at its Hagie factory in Clarion by the end of fiscal year 2029, moving production of its STS sprayers to Louisiana. In response, Wright County Economic Development and the City of Clarion stated their top priority is supporting affected workers, families, and local businesses. Officials noted that while the news is difficult, the multi-year timeline allows for a deliberate response.