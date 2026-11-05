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Iowa Voters Approve Constitutional Tax Supermajority Requirement
By Shawn Dietz,5 days ago
In statewide voting on Tuesday (11/3), preliminary returns reported by the Secretary of State show Iowa’s Constitutional Amendment 1 passing with strong majority support. With ninety-five of Iowa’s ninety-nine counties reporting late election-night totals, the amendment had received fifty-six-point-three percent approval—totaling more than six hundred seventy-one thousand “yes” votes—compared to forty-three-point-eight percent opposed, out of nearly one-point-two million votes cast districtwide.
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