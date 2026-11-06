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Pursuit Ends in NE Lincoln Neighborhood with Arrest of Colorado Man
8 days ago
LINCOLN—(KFOR Nov. 5)—A pursuit in northeastern Lancaster County early Thursday afternoon ends with an arrest of a Colorado man in a northeast Lincoln neighborhood. The Nebraska State Patrol said in a release to KFOR News late Thursday afternoon that a car had been involved in a hit and run crash along Interstate 80 in Lincoln just after noon with the back of a trailer and kept speeding eastbound.
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