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On 'Settle In,' D.L. Hughley recounts his confrontation with Bill Cosby
By Geoff BennettJackson Hudgins,7 days ago
Notice: Transcripts are machine and human generated and lightly edited for accuracy. They may contain errors. Amna Nawaz: D.L. Hughley is one of comedy’s most enduring stars. His new memoir, “Charlie’s Boy,” is a candid look at fatherhood, family trauma, and the path he took from South Central L.A. to some of the biggest stages on the planet.