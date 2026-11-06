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Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars Vs Baltimore Ravens Discussion & Game Information
By James McKinney,7 days ago
Join us live this evening to follow and discuss the TNF game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Week 10 of the 2026-2027 NFL season kicks off this evening with a showdown between the AFC South and the AFC North. The 5-2 Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a blowout win over their divisional rivals, the Indianapolis Colts, 42-7. The 4-4 Baltimore Ravens will play the remainder of the season without their starting quarterback, Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are also coming off their third loss in a row, including their blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills last week, 36-10.