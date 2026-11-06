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Loma Mar's Isolated Canyon Getting Solar-Powered Storm Hub Before Year's End
By Nina Singh-Hudson,8 days ago
A tiny Santa Cruz Mountains community that has watched storms wash out its only road and cut it off from the outside world for days at a time is getting a new line of defense: a converted shipping container packed with solar power, satellite internet and emergency supplies. The fifth Advanced Resource Center planned for San Mateo County's South Coast is slated for installation at Loma Mar Fire Station, off Pescadero Creek Road in Memorial Park, before the end of 2026.