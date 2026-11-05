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Firefighters extinguish building fire in Nanakuli
By Jeremiah Estrada,7 days ago
NANAKULI, Hawaii (Island News) -- Firefighters extinguished a building fire in Nanakuli on Thursday afternoon, and the cause is under investigation. The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received a 911 call about a building fire at 87-2230 Farrington Hwy. in Nanakuli at 1:32 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5. When firefighters got to the scene within minutes, they saw smoke coming through the front of a two-story, mixed-use commercial/residential building.