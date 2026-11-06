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Bryant Narrowly Escapes Marist Comeback in America East-Metro Challenge
By August Lieberman,8 days ago
Marist women’s basketball closed the first half up one point. They left the third quarter down 15. An explosive stretch from Bryant saw the Bulldogs outscore the Red Foxes 23-10 in the frame, shooting 7-of-12 and getting to the free-throw line 12 times. Marist struggled in every facet, going 3-of-13 and turning the ball over six times.