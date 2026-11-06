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Cardinals' Jayden Williams: Misses another practice
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
Williams (knee) did not participate at Arizona's practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Williams has missed back-to-back practices to open the week as he nurses a knee injury he suffered in Week 8 versus the Cowboys. The offensive lineman will have one more chance to return to practice before Sunday's game versus Seattle, and if he's unable to play in Week 9, Josh Fryar could draw a start at left tackle in place of Williams.