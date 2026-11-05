undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Illinois Man Gets 13 Years for Fiery Crash That Killed Columbia Woman, 70
By Cecilia Vance,8 days ago
An Illinois man has been sentenced to 13 years after a 2024 crash on the Highway 54 bypass near Mexico, Missouri, killed a 70-year-old Columbia woman and sent both vehicles up in flames. Tyler W. Herman, of Bloomington, Illinois, was driving while intoxicated when his pickup truck slammed into an SUV driven by Mary L. Piper, authorities say.
6