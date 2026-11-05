undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Factbox-Key proposed measures in Canadian federal budget
By Maria Cheng,7 days ago
OTTAWA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian government released its proposed budget on Thursday, the second by Prime Minister Mark Carney. Here are some of its key measures:. The government is proposing to spend C$142.1 billion ($101.69 billion) in the next five years, including C$51.9 billion on efforts to attract capital and boost innovation, C$15.1 billion for infrastructure, C$30.6 billion in affordability measures, and C$34.6 billion for Canadian parks, natural resources and reconciliation efforts with Indigenous peoples.
1