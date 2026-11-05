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Brands begin to exit LiveRamp as Publicis ownership tests industry trust
By Matthew Keegan,5 days ago
Brands are signalling plans to leave LiveRamp over concerns about its neutrality after Publicis Groupe completed its $2.2 billion acquisition of the data-collaboration platform. Beverage company Liquid Death plans to leave, its representative confirmed, after Benoit Vatere, its chief media and digital commerce officer, criticised the deal on LinkedIn. “You...