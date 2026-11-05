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Bitcoin: Sinks 6% as NDX Plunges 6.4% on AI Fears
3 days ago
BTC price chart (live) Loading real-time market feed... More BTC news, BTC price prediction and analysis BTC Forecast & Signals →. Bitcoin trades at $75927.81 inside the Bollinger band on the 4h chart with EMA50 at $78561.27 and EMA200 at $80773.02 capping upside in a bearish structure while MACD death cross at -139.67 keeps momentum negative, pointing to a test of lower band support at $74728.83 before any sustained recovery attempt.