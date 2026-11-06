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Former Carbondale bar owner, teacher’s aide faces new charges in child sexual exploitation case
By Molly ParkerSI Source, Capitol News Illinois,8 days ago
BENTON — A federal grand jury has returned a 10-count superseding indictment against a former southern Illinois bar owner and teacher’s aide in an expanding child sexual exploitation investigation now involving four minors. Austin L. Knoob, 33, of Carbondale, has been in federal custody since Aug. 14, when...