undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Back To Back – Rochester Wins Volleyball Sectional Title With Great Defense Against Williamsville
8 days ago
Rochester is going back to super-sectionals after a 25-17, 25-19 win over Williamsville in the 2A Taylorville sectional championships on Thursday. Country Financial agents Jamie Jones, Steve O’Dell and Daniel O’Brien bring you the Game of The Week highlights. Rochester will play Quincy Notre Dame on Monday at 6 pm in Pleasant Plains for a trip to state.