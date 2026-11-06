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Eviction order issued for Powells Point residence following reports of sex trafficking, drug overdoses
By Outer Banks Voice,8 days ago
The property at 175 N. Spot Road. (Credit: North Carolina Department of Public Safety) Following a preliminary injunction granted on Nov. 4 by Superior Court Judge Andrew Womble, a mandatory eviction order and trespass authorization are in effect for a Powells Point residence following years of “continued nuisance related activity.”