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Salt-Loving Microbe Can Grow Under Mars-Like Conditions: Study
By Natali Anderson,8 days ago
Haloferax volcanii, a model halophilic (salt-loving) archaeon, showed growth during a 160-day experiment simulating Martian subsurface brine, according to a paper published in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology. The authors stress the result does not mean life exists on Mars. “The present-day Martian surface is generally considered inhospitable to...