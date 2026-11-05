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Minnesota high court urged to shield negative Google reviews from defamation suits
By Ryan Luetkemeyer,6 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS (CN) — Minnesota Supreme Court justices grappled Thursday with whether negative online business reviews should be awarded heightened free-speech protection against defamation suits. While the reviewer, Robinet Productions LLC, paints the case as an attack on a small business owner attempting to warn others, the contractor, Paragon Restorations...
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