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Duke Dominates Coastal Carolina in First Half
By Brett Peeples Jr.,8 days ago
Duke dominated the first half against Coastal Carolina by a score of 54-18. The Blue Devils were able to get out and run a lot because of their defense. It was the definition of defense leading to offense, and the guards of Coastal Carolina were having trouble bringing the ball up the court. It was a well-rounded first half for Duke, dominated in the paint and got to the free-throw line a bunch.