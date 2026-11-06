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Carrington Tops Last Class A Volleyball Poll Of ’26; Jamestown, EKM Also Ranked
By i3gradiopushbin,8 days ago
With the volleyball postseason approaching, the Carrington Cardinals are one of the favorites. Carrington, ranked at the top for the third consecutive poll, is number one in the last 2026 Class A ranking, released Thursday by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. The Cardinals (33-2) head into...