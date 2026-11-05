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Dozens camp outside Best Buy for Pokemon cards
By Becca Tucker,3 days ago
Dozens of people will spend the night in the Best Buy parking lot in Middletown, N.Y. in anticipation of tomorrow morning’s Pokemon card release. Ronald Zuill, a fashion designer, has been there since Wednesday. The Middletown resident said he loves Pokemon cards -- but he’s mostly there to get the new drop for his son. “I’m not a reseller,” said Zuill. “I love collecting cards with him and I love doing things with my son.