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THE DIG: Time to Sell? | ft. Miroslav Cuk and Jeremy Poley
By Nick Hertzog,8 days ago
Seven games in, nobody knows what the Nuggets are, least of all The Dig. Recorded after the bounce-back win over Toronto, Miroslav, Jeremy, and Nick debate whether Bill Simmons is right that we’ve already seen peak Jokić, whether Aaron Gordon can still be a reliable third option, and whether Denver already has prime Aaron Gordon at home. Also included: Peyton Watson’s rough start in Cleveland, where DeMar DeRozan fits (if anywhere), the biggest L of Miro’s podcasting career (debatable), and why France has the best sandwiches in the world but not the best basketball.