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Cincinnati Widow Fights to Keep Husband's 1974 Killer in Prison Ahead of 2027 Hearing
By Trevor Wang,7 days ago
More than five decades after Cincinnati police officer David Cole was gunned down, his widow is once again pleading with the public to help keep his killer behind bars. Cheryl Cole Candelaresi has fought for more than 50 years to keep Roland Reaves in prison, and with his parole hearing set for January 2027, she says she needs the community's help one more time.
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