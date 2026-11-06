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Murfreesboro's Donna Barrett Joins Blackburn Transition Team
8 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WGNS) - Former Murfreesboro state representative Donna Barrett will help guide Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn's incoming administration as a member of the newly formed Transition Advisory Committee. Blackburn announced the team in Nashville, naming Stuart McWhorter as chairman of the transition effort. The committee will work directly under McWhorter's...
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