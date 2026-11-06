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Bears Battling Lions to Trade for $21 Million CB With 12 Career INTs
By Max Dible,8 days ago
The Chicago Bears are pursuing cornerback help via the trade market and are currently jostling with the NFC North Division rival Detroit Lions for their DB of choice. That defensive back is Tariq (Riq) Woolen, currently of the Philadelphia Eagles and formerly a Pro Bowl rookie with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, who has amassed 59 pass breakups and 12 interceptions across 72 games played.
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