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Nailers News & Notes - Nov. 5, 2026
4 days ago
The Wheeling Nailers have acquired points in four of their first five games this season by posting a unique 1-1-3 record. Wheeling earned its first victory of the season on Friday night in Fort Wayne, then dropped back-to-back contests after regulation at home against Cincinnati on Saturday and Sunday. This week, the Nailers will make a four-game road swing through three North Division cities, as they will visit Trenton, Worcester, and Maine.