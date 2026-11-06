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Reno police discuss $21.8 million technology agreement, e-bike safety and recent arrest
By Andrea Esparza,8 days ago
RENO, Nev. — Reno police officials addressed a range of public safety issues during a media briefing Thursday, including an eight-year technology agreement worth nearly $21.8 million, concerns about e-bike safety, a recent arrest in an assault investigation and an increase in reported financial scams. Police Chief Corey Solferino...
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