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Chicago's Ocient Lands $100M Round as National-Security Demand Surges
By Damon R. Sheffield,8 days ago
Ocient, the Chicago-based data analytics company headquartered at 20 N. Wacker Drive, has raised $100 million in a new venture funding round, pushing its total capital raised to $260 million. The company says the money will fuel an aggressive hiring push in sales and customer delivery as it chases rising demand from national-security and telecommunications clients hungry to analyze enormous datasets.
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