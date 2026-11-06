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Albany police investigate fatal pedestrian crash
By Stephanie Ryan,8 days ago
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany Police Department is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred on Western Avenue. On Thursday at around 5:45 PM, officers responded to the area of Western Avenue and Tryon Street for reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. When they arrived, officers located a 78-year-old male in the roadway with serious injuries.