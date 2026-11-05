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First Avenue Bar & Bistro Opens in Former La Cuisine Space in downtown Ocala
By Jamie Berube,7 days ago
OCALA, FL (352Today.com) – When First Avenue Bar & Bistro was announced, my first thought was immediate: This had to be special. It was taking over the former home of La Cuisine, the French restaurant whose farewell Facebook post was filled with hundreds of comments from locals who had marked birthdays, anniversaries, and ordinary Tuesday nights at its tables. La Cuisine’s chapter had been a meaningful one. The name on the door has changed. The culinary chapter on that corner has not closed.
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