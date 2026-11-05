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Ferg’s Thanks Tampa Bay for their Best October Ever with Two FREE Rock Concerts
By Paradise News Team,5 days ago
What a month! What a year! And what an incredible community!. After celebrating the greatest October in Ferg’s history, thanks in large part to the Tampa Bay Rays’ unforgettable journey to the 2026 World Series and three thrilling home games at Tropicana Field, Ferg’s founder and owner Mark Ferguson, and the entire Ferg’s team have a special way of saying THANK YOU!
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