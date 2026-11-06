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Can the Bills' top-scoring offense solve the Vikings' vaunted defense?
By Andy Young,8 days ago
The Buffalo Bills (6-1) travel to the Minnesota Vikings (6-1) for a Monday Night Football clash between two of the top teams in the NFL this season. Kevin Carroll and Andy Young break down the matchup on the latest Buffalo End Zone podcast. Can Joe Brady and Josh Allen find a way to put up points against the Brian Flores' dominant defense? Will Buffalo's defense continue to the signs of improvement against backup QB Carson Wentz, Justin Jefferson and the Vikings offensive attack? What moves should the Bills consider at the NFL trade deadline? The guys also discuss the message sent by the Bills releasing C.J. Gardner-Johnson, more changes coming in the defensive secondary? Does Damar Hamlin raise the floor at safety? Will the Bills follow the blueprint of the Detroit Lions and punish the Vikings with James Cook and the run game?