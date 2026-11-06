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Jet Sports Training Male Athlete of the Month: Mica Mountain cross country runner John Garcia Gamez
By Javier Morales,8 days ago
Mica Mountain junior John Garcia Gamez’s three first-place finishes in October increased his total to six individual victories this fall and served as a precursor to an AIA Division II-South Sectional championship Wednesday at Rio Rico. Garcia Gamez placed first at Marana’s Eye of the Tiger Invitational Oct. 10...